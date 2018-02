Feb 9 (Reuters) - Baioo Family Interactive Ltd:

* BAIOO FAMILY INTERACTIVE LTD SEES ‍LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE​ IN FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO IMPAIRMENT ON GOODWILL AND TRADEMARK OF APPROXIMATELY HK$55 MILLION FROM GROUP‘S RETAIL BUSINESS

* EXPECTED TO REPORT A NET PROFIT FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2017 BEFORE IMPAIRMENT LOSS