Dec 1 (Reuters) - Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd:

* SAYS OVERSEEING COMMITTEE APPROVES JLF‘S S4A RESOLUTION PLAN

* SAYS SUSTAINABLE DEBT CONSIDERED AT 47.89 BILLION RUPEES; BALANCE 34.95 BILLION RUPEES CONSIDERED AS UNSUSTAINABLE DEBT

* SAYS PROMOTER TO DILUTE ITS STAKE IN CO TO 15.43 PERCENT FROM 26.02 PERCENT