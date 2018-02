Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bajaj Holdings And Investment Ltd :

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL SHARE OF PROFIT AFTER TAX OF ASSOCIATES 6.46 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 5.22 BILLION RUPEES LAST YEAR

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL PAT 2.69 BILLION RUPEES

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 3.18 BILLION RUPEES

* CONSOL PAT IN DEC QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 1.24 BILLION RUPEES; CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 2.76 BILLION RUPEES Source text - bit.ly/2BOYGqG Further company coverage: