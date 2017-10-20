FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
October 20, 2017 / 11:01 AM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes a GE Co Q3 adj. basic earnings per share $0.05

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* Qtrly ‍GAAP loss per share $0.24​

* Qtrly ‍revenue of $5.4 billion, down 1% sequentially and flat year-over-year on a combined business basis​

* ‍“In our Oilfield Services segment, we continue to see growth driven by our well construction business in North America”​

* Qtrly ‍adjusted basic earnings per share (a non-GAAP measure) were $0.05​

* In Oilfield Services segment, ‍international activity “remains muted” with rig count flat year-to-date

* ‍“In our Oilfield Equipment segment, subsea market continues to be challenging”​

* ‍“We expect overall oil and gas environment to remain challenging for rest of year”​

* In Oilfield Equipment segment, “activity remains low and price continues to be pressured​”

* In overall O&G environment, seen some improvement in activity but not seen meaningful increases in customer capital commitments​

* In Oilfield Equipment segment, expect subsea market to be challenged in short term, “little sign” of significant recovery in 2018​

* Adjusted operating income for Q3 excludes adjustments of $362 million before tax, related to restructuring charges, merger and related costs​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.11, revenue view $5.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.