BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE CO says ‍worldwide rig count for September 2017 was 2,081

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes a GE Co:

* Worldwide rig count for September 2017 was 2,081, down 35 from 2,116 counted in August 2017​

* Average US rig count for September 2017 was 940, down 7 from 947 counted in August 2017​

* Average Canadian rig count for September 2017 was 210, down 7 from 217 counted in August 2017​

* International offshore rig count for September 2017 was 190, down 11 from 201 counted in August 2017​

* International rig count for September 2017 was 931, down 21 from 952 counted in August 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: