BRIEF-Baker Hughes, A GE Company Announces December 2017 Rig Counts

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2017 RIG COUNTS

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE US RIG COUNT FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 930, UP 19 FROM 911 COUNTED IN NOVEMBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - AVERAGE CANADIAN RIG COUNT FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 205, UP 1 FROM 204 COUNTED IN NOVEMBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - WORLDWIDE RIG COUNT FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 2,089, UP 32 FROM 2,057 COUNTED IN NOVEMBER 2017

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - ‍BAKER HUGHES INTERNATIONAL RIG COUNT FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 954, UP 25 FROM 929 COUNTED IN DECEMBER 2016​

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - INTERNATIONAL OFFSHORE RIG COUNT FOR DECEMBER 2017 WAS 191, UP 8 FROM 183 COUNTED IN NOVEMBER 2017