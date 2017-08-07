FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts
Sections
Featured
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
Philip Hammond's future questioned by May's allies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 7, 2017 / 11:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co

* Baker Hughes, a GE company announces July 2017 rig counts

* Worldwide rig count for July 2017 was 2,110, up 69 from 2,041 counted in June 2017, and up 629 from 1,481 counted in July 2016​

* Average US rig count for July 2017 was 953, up 22 from 931 counted in June 2017​

* International rig count for July 2017 was 959, down 1 from 960 counted in June 2017​

* International offshore rig count for July 2017 was 204, up 7 from 197 counted in June 2017​

* Average Canadian rig count for July 2017 was 198, up 48 from 150 counted in June 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.