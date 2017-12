BRIEF-Baker Hughes, A GE Company Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $3.95 Billion Of Senior Notes

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A Ge Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF $3,950,000,000 OF SENIOR NOTES BY BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY, LLC

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY, LLC PRICED OFFERING CONSISTING OF $1.25 BILLION ITS 2.773% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - UNIT PRICED AN OFFERING ALSO CONSISTING OF $1.35 BILLION OF ITS 3.337% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY, LLC PRICED AN OFFERING ALSO CONSISTING OF $1.35 BILLION OF ITS 4.080% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2047