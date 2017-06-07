BRIEF-Baker hughes announces MAY 2017 rig counts

June 7 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Inc-

* Baker Hughes announces May 2017 rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - worldwide rig count for May 2017 was 1,935, up 18 from 1,917 counted in April 2017

* Worldwide rig count for May 2017 was 1,935, up 18 from 1,917 counted in April 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - average Canadian rig count for May 2017 was 85, down 23 from 108 counted in April 2017

* Baker Hughes Inc - international rig count for May 2017 was 957, up 1 from 956 counted in April 2017, and up 2 from 955 counted in may 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - ‍average U.S. Rig count for may 2017 was 893, up 40 from 853 counted in april 2017​

* Baker Hughes - international offshore rig count for may 2017 was 202, up 1 from 201 counted in april 2017, and down 27 from 229 counted in may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: