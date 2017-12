BRIEF-Baker Hughes Announces Tender Offers For Certain Outstanding Debt Securities

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes A GE Co:

* BAKER HUGHES, A GE COMPANY ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - ‍ANY AND ALL TENDER OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON DECEMBER 8, 2017​

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - COMMENCES TENDER OFFERS BY CO‘S SUBSIDIARY, BAKER HUGHES A GE COMPANY LLC, FOR DEBT SECURITIES OF BHGE LLC OR ITS SUBSIDIARIES

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - TENDER OFFERS CONSIST OF OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF OUTSTANDING 7.500% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018

* BAKER HUGHES A GE CO - TENDER OFFERS ALSO CONSIST OF OFFERS TO PURCHASE FOR CASH ANY AND ALL OF OUTSTANDING 6.000% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2018