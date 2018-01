BRIEF-Bakkafrost agrees EUR 200 mln credit facility

Jan 25 (Reuters) - P/F Bakkafrost:

* ‍AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING BANK FACILITIES AND ITS OUTSTANDING NOK 500M BOND, WHICH HAS A MATURITY DURING Q1 2018, WITH A SENIOR SECURED FIVE YEAR EUR 200M CREDIT FACILITY WITH ITS EXISTING LENDER NORDEA​

* ‍FACILITY INCLUDES AN ACCORDION INCREASE OPTION, WHICH PROVIDES FLEXIBILITY FOR PARTIES TO AGREE AN INCREASED SIZE OF FACILITY BY FURTHER UP TO EUR 200 MILLION​

* ‍PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL COVENANTS OF FACILITY ARE; (1) AN EQUITY RATIO OF NO LESS THAN 35% AND (2) AN INTEREST COVERAGE RATIO (EBITDA TO NET INTEREST PAYABLE) OF NO LESS THAN 3X​

* ‍PLEASED BY REDUCED TOTAL INTEREST COMMITMENTS IN CONNECTION WITH REFINANCING AND INCREASED FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY​

* ‍FACILITY IS SUBJECT TO SIGNING A FACILITY AGREEMENT, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE DURING Q1 2018​