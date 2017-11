Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bakkavor Group Plc

* ‍Offer price has been set at 180 pence per share equating to a market capitalisation of 1,043 million pounds ($1.37 billion)

* ‍Offer represents approximately 25 percent of shares of company​

* ‍Bakkavor will receive gross proceeds of 100 million pounds from offer​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7612 pounds) (Reporting by Emma Rumney)