BRIEF-Baldwin & Lyons Q3 earnings per share $0.49

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Baldwin & Lyons Inc-

* Baldwin & Lyons announces results for the quarter and nine months

* Q3 earnings per share $0.49

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍gross premiums written for current quarter increased 29.0% to $131.5 million compared to $101.9 million written during Q3 of 2016​

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍net premiums earned for Q3 of 2017 were $89.1 million, 25.1% higher than last year’s Q3 total​

* Baldwin & Lyons Inc - ‍book value per share as of September 30, 2017 was $26.93, an increase of $0.43 per share during Q3​