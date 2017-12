BRIEF-Balfour Beatty Says 2017 Performance Remains In Line With Expectations​

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* ‍GROUP PERFORMANCE IN 2017 REMAINS IN LINE WITH BOARD EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍SECOND PHASE OF BUILD TO LAST TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME IS CONTINUING TO DELIVER FUNDAMENTAL CHANGE TO GROUP​

* ‍CONFIDENT OF ACHIEVING INDUSTRY-STANDARD MARGINS IN SECOND HALF OF 2018​

* ‍YEAR END NET CASH IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR, WITH AVERAGE NET CASH FOR YEAR AROUND £40 MILLION​

* ‍2017 YEAR END ORDER BOOK IS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH HALF YEAR, POST DISPOSALS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)