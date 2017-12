Dec 27 (Reuters) - Balfour Beatty Plc:

* AWARDED, IN JOINT VENTURE, $1.08BN GREEN LINE EXTENSION DESIGN AND BUILD CONTRACT BY MASSACHUSETTS BAY TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY

* BALFOUR BEATTY‘S REVENUE SHARE IS 25 PERCENT.

* CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE IN 2018 AND IS SCHEDULED FOR COMPLETION IN 2021.​

* THE FOUR-WAY EQUAL JOINT VENTURE COMPRISING BALFOUR BEATTY, FLUOR CORPORATION, MIDDLESEX CORP. AND HERZOG CONTRACTING CORP