BRIEF-Ball Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13
November 2, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Ball Corp Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball reports improved third quarter 2017 operating results; reaffirms long-term goals

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Free cash flow in 2017 is estimated to be in excess of $850 million after capital spending in range of $550 million​

* Qtrly net sales ‍$2.91 billion versus $2.75 billion​

* Q3 revenue view $2.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Aerospace contracted backlog was $1.2 billion at third quarter-end

* Reaffirms 2019 targets of $2 billion of comparable EBITDA, in excess of $1 billion free cash flow & achieving $300 million plus of run-rate synergies​

* 2017 comparable EBITDA expected to be in range of $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

