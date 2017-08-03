FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28
August 3, 2017 / 10:30 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ball Corp reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball reports improved second quarter 2017 operating results; reaffirms goals

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.28

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ball Corp - ‍reaffirm our financial goals for 2017 and 2019 comparable EBITDA and free cash flow​

* Ball Corp - ‍are on track to recognize at least $150 million of targeted $300 million plus synergies in 2017​

* Ball Corp - ‍quarter-end contracted backlog of $1.25 billion is expected to remain at high levels through year-end​

* Ball Corp - company reaffirms 2017 and 2019 comparable ebitda and free cash flow goals

* Ball - ‍quarter-end aerospace contracted backlog will further support anticipated year-over-year segment earnings improvement in H2 of 2017, beyond​

* Ball Corp sees ‍2017 capital spending of at least $500 million​

* Ball Corp sees 2017 free cash flow is estimated to be in excess of $850 million

* Ball Corp sees ‍remains on pace to deliver on its near- and long-term goals, and in second half of 2017​

* Ball Corp - ‍quarter-end net debt of $7.1 billion is down from $7.5 billion at end of Q1​

* Ball Corp qtrly ‍net sales $2,855 million versus $2,030​ million

* Q2 revenue view $2.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

