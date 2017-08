July 27 (Reuters) - Ball Corp:

* Confirms that it will cease production at its Recklinghausen, Germany facilities on July 31, 2017 - SEC fiilng

* As result of closures, after-tax charge of about EUR62 million is expected to be recorded in Co's Q2 of 2018 results

* Agreement with facilities' works council(s) reached allowing for permanent closure of Recklinghausen beverage container, end of production facilities