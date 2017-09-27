FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business
September 27, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Ball Corp

* Ball to reduce capacity in U.S. steel food packaging business

* Ball Corp -will cease food can production at company’s Springdale, Arkansas, tinplate food and aerosol packaging manufacturing plant during Q4 of 2017

* Ball Corp - Springdale plant will continue to produce and assemble aerosol cans, cut and coat flat sheet steel, and produce components used by other ball food and aerosol facilities​

* Ball Corp -affected employees will be provided benefits in accordance with company policies. They also can apply for open positions within ball Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

