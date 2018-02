Feb 14 (Reuters) - Ballard Power Systems Inc:

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - ‍ SIGNED A TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS PROGRAM WITH AN UNNAMED CUSTOMER TO DEVELOP A AIR-COOLED FUEL CELL STACK​

* BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC - ‍MULTI-YEAR PROGRAM HAS AN INITIAL VALUE TO BALLARD OF APPROXIMATELY $4.2 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: