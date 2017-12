Dec 11 (Reuters) - BALOISE HOLDING LTD:

* HANS-JÖRG SCHMIDT-TRENZ IS TO JOIN BÂLOISE HOLDING LTD‘S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* WERNER KUMMER HAS DECIDED NOT TO STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IN 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2C1RiJT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)