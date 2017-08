July 31 (Reuters) - Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

* June quarter profit 1.20 billion rupees versus 1.11 billion rupees last year

* June quarter total income from operations 11.43 billion rupees versus 8.32 billion rupees last year

* Declared interim dividend of 2.5 rupees per share

* Appointed Sumit Mazumder as chairman