Oct 19 (Reuters) - BALTIKA AS :

* SAYS ‍Q3 2017 REVENUE REMAINED AT SAME LEVEL AS LAST YEAR AND WAS 12,001 THOUSAND EUROS​

* SAYS Q3 NET LOSS EUR 471,000 VERSUS NET LOSS EUR 296,000 YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9 MONTH 2017 REVENUE AT EUR 34,490 VERSUS EUR 34,289 A YEAR AGO

* SAYS 9MONTH NET LOSS EUR 862,000 VERSUS NET LOSS EUR 443,000 YEAR AGO