Jan 31 (Reuters) - BALYO SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 16.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* REAFFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVES OF NEAR BREAKEVEN OPERATING PROFITABILITY BY 2018, AND TURNOVER OF € 200 MILLION IN 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)