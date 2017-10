Oct 5 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB

* BAMBUSER SIGNS CONTRACT WITH INTINOR

* ‍TOTAL VALUE OF AGREEMENT OVER TWO YEAR PERIOD HAS A MINIMUM VALUE OF 357 000 SEK.​

* ‍CONTRACT WILL BE MADE EFFECTIVE FROM OCTOBER 2017.​