Oct 16 (Reuters) - BAMBUSER AB:

* BAMBUSER SIGNS CONTRACT WITH SKY NEWS ARABIA

* HAS SIGNED A ONE-YEAR AGREEMENT, WITH POSSIBILITY OF EXTENDING FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR, WITH SKY NEWS ARABIA​

* ‍VALUE OF SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT IS MODEST, WITH POSSIBILITY OF ADDITIONAL VARIABLE REVENUE BASED ON USAGE​

* ‍AGREEMENT WILL BE MADE EFFECTIVE FROM NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)