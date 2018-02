Feb 9 (Reuters) - Banca Carige CEO Paolo Fiorentino tells analyst call:

* SAYS DECISION TO SELL FURTHER 1 BILLION EUROS IN BAD DEBTS STEMS FROM ECB‘S FOCUS ON GROSS NPE RATIO AND ENSUING REGULATORY PRESSURE

* COULD USE GACS STATE GUARANTEE TO SELL PART OF THE 1 BILLION EURO PORTFOLIO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)