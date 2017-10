Sept 27 (Reuters) - BANCA FARMAFACTORING SPA:

* COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF PORTFOLIO OF CREDITS TOWARDS PUBLIC HOSPITALS IN GREECE ‍​

* HAS ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO OF INVOICES FOR EUR 10 MILLION TOWARDS ABOUT 100 HOSPITALS AND HEALTHCARE PROVIDERS IN GREECE‍​

* DEAL REPRESENTS FIRST TRANSACTION COMPLETED IN GREECE