BRIEF-Banca IFIS buys two bad loan portfolios for 336 mln euros

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Banca IFIS:

* CLOSES TWO MORE NPL DEALS FOR A TOTAL OF 336 MILLION EUROS

* CONFIRMS FORECAST OF 5 BILLION EURO TOTAL PURCHASES THIS YEAR

* SEES TOTAL OF 13.2 BILLION EUROS IN NPL RECEIVABLES IN PORTFOLIO AT END-2017, CONFIRMING POSITION AS MARKET LEADER IN UNSECURED, RETAIL SEGMENT

* ONE OF THE TWO DEALS WAS WITH INTESA SANPAOLO ON UNSECURED RECEIVABLES FROM LEASING CONTRACTS WITHOUT GUARANTEE FOR NOMINAL 85 MILLION EUROS

* SECOND PORTFOLIO IS FROM ITALIAN COMPANY ACTIVE IN NPL MARKET HAS NOMINAL VALUE OF 251 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)