BRIEF-Banca IFIS closes first senior financing deal, buys loan portfolios worth EUR 1.7 bln

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* CONCLUDES ITS FIRST SENIOR FINANCING TRANSACTION IN NPL SECTOR

* MOREOVER, BANK HAS ACQUIRED 3 NON-PERFORMING/PERFORMING PORTFOLIOS, TOTALING A NOMINAL VALUE OF OVER 1,7 BILLION EURO

* SENIOR FINANCING OPERATION IS A LOAN TO FINANCE ACQUISITION, THROUGH A SECURITIZATION COMPANY, OF A NPL SECURED PORTFOLIO

* ACTED AS A LENDER BY SUBSCRIBING SENIOR, AND A PART OF JUNIOR, NOTES ISSUED BY SECURITISATION COMPANY THROUGH WHICH CERBERUS ACQUIRED THE NPL ASSETS