Feb 22 (Reuters) - BANCA IFIS SPA:

* TOGETHER WITH CERBERUS FOR FINANCING TRANSACTION OF NPL PORTFOLIO

* NON-PERFORMING LOANS PORTFOLIO WAS BOUGHT BY AFFILIATE OF CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

* BANCA IFIS ACTED AS LENDER FOR PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WITH INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 40 MILLION EURO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)