Dec 19 (Reuters) - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena Spa :

* BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA - ‍APPROVED REDUCTION IN SHARE CAPITAL DUE TO LOSSES IN AMOUNT OF EUR 5,364,181,090.83​

* SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING SET NUMBER OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT 14, APPOINTED A DEPUTY CHAIRMAN​

* STEFANIA BARIATTI APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIRPERSON