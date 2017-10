Oct 10 (Reuters) - BANCA SISTEMA SPA:

* ANNOUNCES TAP ISSUE OF TIER II SUBORDINATED BOND OF 1 MILLION EURO‍​

* ISSUE TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY FONDAZIONE CASSA DI RISPARMIO DI ALESSANDRIA, WHICH HOLDS A 7.40% STAKE IN CO

* TAP ISSUE IS AN ADD-ON TO PREVIOUS ONE OF 1.5 MILLION EURO AND TO 14 MILLION EURO ONE PLACED ON 30 MARCH 2017‍​

* THE EUR 1 MILLION ISSUE WILL BE SETTLED BY 13 OCTOBER 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)