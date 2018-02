Feb 8 (Reuters) - BANCA SISTEMA SPA:

* FY PRELIM OPERATING INCOME EUR 82.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 81.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY PRELIM NET PROFIT EUR 26.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND ON FY 2017 OF EUR 0.086 PER SHARE, UP 13 PERCENT YEAR ON YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)