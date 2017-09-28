BRIEF-Banco BPM agrees to repurchase stake in joint venture with insurer Aviva

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Banco BPM says:

* signed deal with Aviva Group to repurchase the 50 percent plus one share in Avipop Assicurazioni, a joint venture it had created with the British insurer

* purchase price of Avipop Assicurazioni’s stake is 252.5 million euros plus a portion of dividends of Avipop for 2017 estimated at 12.5 million euros

* deal will generate 15 basis point decline the bank’s fully-loaded CET1 ratio

* is it assessing proposals from primary insurance companies to try to find new partner for the insurance business