8 days ago
BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima
#Banking and Financial News
August 4, 2017 / 4:07 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Banco BPM confirms sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banco Bpm Spa, Anima say in a joint statement:

* sign deal for sale of Aletti Gestielle to Anima Holding

* deal is for cash price of 700 million euros

* deal also includes payment of excess capital and earnings at time of closing of deal, estimated at around 250 million euros

* deal also envisages possible transfer of some Banca Aletti activities with an additional value of 150 million euros

* Anima to consider capital increase of up to 300 million euros

* Banco BPM to keep significant stake in Anima, commits to subscribing possible Anima cap hike

* Banco BPM and Anima sign strategic partnership for 20 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

