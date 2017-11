Nov 9 (Reuters) - Banco BPM says:

* nine-month net profit 53 million euros

* coverage of gross non-performing loans rises to 49.1 percent at end-Sept

* net fees and commissup 13.3 percent y/y in first nine months at 1.577 billion euros

* loan loss provisions at 988 million euros in first nine months

* pro-forma phased-in CET1 ratio 12.82 percent

* pro-forma fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.49 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)