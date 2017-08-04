FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banco BPM says pro-forma CET 1 ratio 11.31 pct at end-June
August 4, 2017 / 4:21 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Banco BPM says pro-forma CET 1 ratio 11.31 pct at end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Banco BPM Spa says:

* H1 net profit 94 million euros

* pro-forma fully phased CET 1 ratio 11.31 percent at end-June versus 11.1 percent at end-March

* impaired loan coverage ratio 49 percent at end-June

* net fees up 15.7 percent y/y

* loan write-downs 647 million euros

* capital gain on Aletti Gestielle sale estimated to boost fully-phased CET1 ratio by 91 bps taking into account possible subscription to Anima capital increase Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

