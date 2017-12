BRIEF-Banco do Brasil sees better profitability, loan book in 2018

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA:

* BANCO DO BRASIL SAYS IT EXPECTS FEWER LOAN LOSS PROVISIONS IN 2018 -PRESENTATION

* BANCO DO BRASIL SAYS FEE REVENUE LIKELY TO GROW ABOVE INFLATION IN 2018 -PRESENTATION

* BANCO DO BRASIL SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES TO GROW BELOW INFLATION IN 2018 -PRESENTATION

* BANCO DO BRASIL SAYS ITS PROFITABILITY SHOULD IMPROVE IN 2018 -PRESENTATION

* BANCO DO BRASIL SAYS THE QUALITY OF ITS LOAN BOOK SHOULD IMPROVE GRADUALLY IN 2018 -PRESENTATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)