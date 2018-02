Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chairman Of Spain’s Santander:

* SAYS DOES NOT SEE CROSS-BORDER MERGERS IN EUROPE UNTIL COMMON DEPOSIT INSURANCE SCHEMES IN PLACE

* SAYS BANK IS FOCUSED ON ORGANIC GROWTH, BUT ONLINE BANKING OPENBANK COULD CONSIDER GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

* SAYS IS CONFIDENT THE BANK WILL IMPROVE IN THE U.S.

* SAYS THE UK WILL BE MOST CHALLENGING MARKET IN 2018, SEES SOME PRESSUE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)