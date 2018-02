Jan 31 (Reuters) - Chairman of Spain’s Banco Santander :

* SAYS PLANS TO GRADUALLY REDUCE AMOUNT PAID IN SCRIP DIVIDEND TO INCREASE CASH DIVIDEND PROPORTION

* SAYS IS NOT PLANNING ANY ACQUISITIONS IN EUROPE, BUT IS PLANNING ON ROLLING OUT DIGITAL INITIATIVES

* SAYS PLANS ON MAINTAINING BUSINESS UNITS IT INHERITED FROM POPULAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid Newsroom)