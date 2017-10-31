BRIEF-BancorpSouth receives regulatory approval and will close corporate entity reorganization

Oct 31 (Reuters) - BancorpSouth Inc

* BancorpSouth receives regulatory approval and will close corporate entity reorganization; announces stock repurchase program

* BancorpSouth Inc - ‍new stock repurchase program will become effective upon closing of reorganization and will have an expiration date of December 31, 2019​

* BancorpSouth Inc - board of bank authorized new stock repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of 6 million shares of bank's common stock​