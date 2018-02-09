BRIEF-Bandai Namco Holdings says reorganization of subsidiaries

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bandai Namco Holdings Inc

* Says co plans to set up a split preparation company BANDAI SPIRITS CO.,LTD on Feb. 15

* Says BANDAI CO LTD’s adult customers (such as figures and plastic models) products’ business divisions and BANPRESTO CO LTD’s prizes for convenience stores’ business divisions will be transferred to BANDAI SPIRITS

* Says amusement machine business division of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. will be transferred in an absorption-type company split to NAMCO LIMITED, which conducts the planning and operation of amusement facilities

* Says the visual business operating company BANDAI VISUAL CO., LTD. will merge as the surviving company with the music business operating company Lantis Co Ltd

* Effective date on April 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ReQik8

