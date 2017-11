Nov 17 (Reuters) - Rubicon Technology Inc-

* Bandera Master Fund L.P. reports 9.5 pct stake in Rubicon Technology Inc as of Nov 16 - SEC Filing

* Bandera Master Fund says purchased Rubicon's shares based on belief that they were "undervalued" and "represented attractive investment opportunity" Source text: (bit.ly/2A7RTvH) Further company coverage: