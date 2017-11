Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl

* ‍Qtrly net profit 8.16 billion baht versus 8.06 billion baht​

* Qtrly net interest income 16.83 billion baht versus ‍​16.10 billion baht

* Non-performing loans (NPLS) at the end of Sept 2017 amounted to baht 88.2 billion, up 2.7 percent from end June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: