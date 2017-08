July 20 (Reuters) - Bangkok Bank Pcl-

* Qtrly net profit 8.05 billion baht versus 7.17 billion baht

* Qtrly net interest income amounted to baht 16.6 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent compared to q2 last year‍​

* At the end of june 2017, ratio of non-performing loans (npls) to total loans was 3.7 percent Source text (bit.ly/2uFlid6) Further company coverage: