Feb 23 (Reuters) - Bangkok Life Assurance Pcl:

* ‍FY NET PROFIT 3.64 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 5.11 BILLION BAHT

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 56.38 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 55.49 BILLION BAHT A YEAR AGO ‍​

* FY NET INVESTMENT INCOME 11.60 BILLION BAHT VERSUS 10.63 BILLION BAHT ‍​

* FY TOTAL PREMIUMS 44.04 BILLION BAHT, UP 2 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: