Oct 2 (Reuters) - BANIMMO SA:

* HALVES ITS DEBTS WITHIN 1 YEAR

* BETWEEN SEPT 2016 AND SEPT 2017, FINANCIAL DEBT DECREASED TO EUR 121.7 FROM EUR 238.3 MILLION

* SYNDICATED LOAN HAS BEEN REDUCED TO EUR 25.4 MILLION FROM EUR 76.6 MILLION, SHOULD BE REIMBURSED COMPLETELY AT END-OCTOBER