Oct 29 (Reuters) - Arab Banking Corporation

* CLOSES FINANCING OF AIRBUS A320-200 AIRCRAFT FOR DAE CAPITAL, BANK ABC ACTING AS SOLE MANDATED LEAD ARRANGER

* AIRBUS A320-200 AIRCRAFT WILL BE OPERATED BY FLYADEAL, AIRCRAFT IS ONE OF EIGHT LEASED BY DAE CAPITAL TO AIRLINE WITH BANK ABC FUNDING FOR TWO AIRCRAFT Source: (bit.ly/2hlIjut) Further company coverage: