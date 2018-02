Feb 8 (Reuters) - BANK CLER AG:

* ANNUAL PROFIT OF BANK CLER AMOUNTS TO CHF 38.3 MILLION (2016: CHF 45.7 MILLION)

* TO PROPOSE GROSS DIVIDEND OF CHF 1.80 PER SHARE‍​

* EXPECTS A RELIEF ON THE COST SIDE AND IN 2018 SLIGHTLY HIGHER PROFIT LEVEL COMPARED TO 2017

* ‍FY NET INTEREST INCOME CHF 186.9 MILLION (2016: CHF 173.8 MILLION)​

* DIVIDEND POLICY SHOULD CONTINUE UNCHANGED

* SEES IN 2018 WITH CONTINOUS DOWN-FIELD OF NETWORK